Netanyahu to Iranians: You showed courage on the playing field

PM Netanyahu notes World Cup games, asks Iranians to imagine how life would look if their gov't invested in its citizens instead of in war.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu published on social media a video message to the Iranian people.

Praising the Iranian team's success in the World Cup, Netanyahu said the Iranian people "showed courage on the playing field."

He then asked the Iranians to imagine how their lives would look if the Iranian government invested its funds in its own people, instead of in the "unnecessary" wars in Syria, Yemen, and elsewhere.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu announced that the Israeli government would launch "a Farsi website with detailed plans on how Iranians can recycle their waste water."

"We will show how Iranian farmers can save their crops and feed their families," he said in a video published on social media. "The Iranian regime shouts: 'Death to Israel!' In response, Israel shouts: 'Life to the Iranian people!'"

The video drew 5 million views in its first five days online, 1.6 million of which on Netanyahu's own social media channels. In addition, nearly 100,000 Iranians joined Israel's Farsi-language Telegram account within 24 hours of the video going live.