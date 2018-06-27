Torah for everyone: Let's help Yeshivat Akko

Yeshivat Akko is launching a new track within the yeshiva for students with special needs.

Yeshivat Akko, located in the port city of Akko (Acre) north of Haifa, is currently in the process of launching a new track within the yeshiva for students with special needs.

The yeshiva will be accompanied on the professional level by the Israel Elwin organization, which provides support services to thousands of children and adults with disabilities in Israel.

As part of the program, the yeshiva needs to expand the existing yeshiva building in order to allocate additional rooms for the new students as well as designated treatment rooms.

Said Boaz Amir, Executive Director of Yeshivat Akko, “The hesder yeshiva in Akko was established 17 years ago in order to strengthen the Jewish identity of the city, and today we are building the next level of the yeshiva.”

The vision of the yeshiva, he explained, is “a great Talmud which brings you to do good things for society. We, in the yeshiva, are teaching our students not just to learn Torah but to learn Torah along with an aspect of doing good things for the society in which you live. Here in Akko, we believe that, in order to strengthen the Jewish identity of the city, we hold a lot of programs with youth and young children in order to strengthen their Jewish identity and to maintain the Jewish majority in the city.”

“90% of our students enlist in combat units, in order to serve the country, and we believe that serving in the army contributes to their character,” continued Amir.

Photo: Arutz Sheva Yeshivat Akko

“Now we are planning to build two classrooms that we are going to use for students of the yeshiva, and next year we are going to launch a unique program to bring students with special needs into the yeshiva, to be part of the yeshiva and to study in the yeshiva together with the regular students of the yeshiva.”

“This is an exciting time and I call on everyone to be part of this historic moment here in Akko, be a part of this campaign and be our partners in this amazing thing we are doing here in Akko,” concluded Amir.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) praised Yeshiva Akko, noting, “The yeshiva is a source of spirit and action in Akko. It strengthens Jewish and Zionist identity in this city.”

Akko Mayor Shimon Lankri expressed his support for the project and pointed out that “the yeshiva has become one of the three top hesder yeshivas in Israel. Great people come out of its ranks.”

Click here to donate.