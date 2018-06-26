This is the time: Let us strengthen the Jewish connection

Gil Hoffman interviews Dr. Steven B. Nasatir, president of the Jewish United Fund/Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago, the longest serving chief executive of any Jewish Federation in North America, who is leaving his post after 40 years in the top role and 48 years with the organization.

During his tenure, JUF has grown to be one of the largest non-profit social service organizations in the country. Gil talks to him about the past and future of Israel, the US Jewish community, and the relationship between the two.