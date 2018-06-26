COGAT presents digital response for Arab residents

The Coordination Unit of the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) launched an innovative digital interface called the "Monaseq Chatbot" aimed at providing an immediate and digital response for Arabs living in Judea and Samaria.

The service will be available on the COGAT website and will be embedded in Facebook in Arabic.

The chatbot is a digital service provider that understands human language, analyzes the messages it receives, and returns the most appropriate answer to the resident's question. It is an innovative tool that allows free conversation with a computer that provides service 24 hours a day.

It represents a significant upgrade in user experience for the benefit of Arab residents. It is the result of many requests by Arabs from COGAT's digital platforms, and its goal is to improve the Arab quality of life.

More than a year ago, COGATs Arabic website and Facebook page were launched (Arabic:Al Monaseq), through which COGAT maintains a direct link with the Arab population in Judea and Samaria. The website and Facebook page are used by the Arab public to obtain reliable information and documents that assist them in their everyday needs.

"This is another step in improving the experience of all Al Monaseq users," says COGAT Public Relations head Lt. Col. Keren Bar. "The chatbot will provide answers to generic and general questions in a variety of fields, such as permits, employment, economics, electricity, agriculture, crossings, and much more. Our goal is to provide the resident with information that can help him in areas that interest him in everyday life. I welcome this, and invite you to go to Al Monseq and try out the new software. This is just the beginning."