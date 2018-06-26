Only 5 percent of regular army officers do reserve duty

128 local authorities gave their consent to grant a 5% discount on municipal tax payments for active reservists, reported the Interior Ministry to the Interior Committee headed by MK Yoav Kish (Likud), who discussed the matter today.

Committee Chairman Kish said, "I congratulate the authorities who are giving a discount on municipal taxes. We must give more compensation to reservists, those who bear the burden."

Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben Dahan said during the discussion, "We're bringing recognition to the reservist soldier and his family. As a person who served dozens of days a year while my wife remained alone with nine children, it's clear to me that the couple are the ones who bear the burden and if not for their support, the reservists wouldn't be able to report for duty. We're planning another significant benefit to be announced by the Shirim Committee for Reserve Affairs in August."

Chief Reserve Officer Ari Singer presented data on reserve force participation: "Only 5 percent of all people aged 25-45 who served in the IDF in regular army serve in the reserves," said Singer.

Ramat Yishai Regional Council head Ofer Ben-Eliezer said "It's more important that the State fund it. We give our part with joy, but where's the State? It should add another discount on property tax and income tax."

Committee Chairman MK Hamad Amar (Yisrael Beiteinu) added, "We tried to pass a law that whoever serves will have preference in tenders for civil service and there was opposition. This is not preference but equality, because whoever gives three years of his life is deprived compared to those who exploited the years to learn and gain experience."

Itai Choter of the Center for Local Government raised the problem in implementing the benefit. "128 local authorities approved a reduction in property tax, but we don't receive data on those eligible from the Defense Ministry."