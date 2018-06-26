Bennett to Netanyahu: We will not allow this

Education Minister says law to combat PA terror payments cannot be allowed to be gutted by Likud amendments.

Education Minister and member of the Political-Security Cabinet, Naftali Bennett, announced that MKs Shuli Mualem and MK Moti Yogev will vote against the the Likud faction's amendment to the law to offset the payments to terrorists by the Palestinian Authority.

The amendment to the bill, which Prime Minister Netanyahu is seeking, will prevent the automatic deduction of funds to the Palestinian Authority. Instead, the decision the decision would be made by the prime minister and defense minister, who in recent years have refrained from offsetting the funds.

"The last-minute reincarnation removes the law's purpose - we will not allow it," Bennett said."The Palestinian Authority transfers over NIS 1 billion a year to terrorists who murdered Israeli civilians and the families of terrorists who were killed. This absurdity must be stopped, and that's exactly what the law says.

"At the last minute, however, an "innocent" clause was inserted that would not allow us to automatically deduct from the Palestinian Authority every shekel it transfers for terrorist purposes," added the chairman of the Jewish Home. "We will not allow this."