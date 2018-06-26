Netanyahu to Prince William: 'You made history'

Duke of Cambridge welcomed at PM's residence in Jerusalem. Netanyahu: 'The whole people of Israel is excited.'





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah hosted Prince William at the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem on Tuesday afternoon.

“A very historic visit. The whole people of Israel is excited,” Netanyahu said of William’s visit, the first time a member of the British royal family visits Israel in an official capacity.

Earlier today, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrived at the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance in Jerusalem, where he met with Holocaust survivors and laid a wreath in the memorial tent.

Later on Tuesday, Prince William will travel to Jaffa, where he is slated to take part in a soccer match between Jewish and Arab youths at an event hosted by the Peres Center for Peace.





