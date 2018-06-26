Soldier injured in accident near Kiryat Arba

A reservist soldier was seriously injured on Monday night in an operational accident in Kiryat Arba.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the soldier was evacuated to hospital for medical treatment. His family has been notified.

On Sunday, IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot presented the findings of an investigation into the circumstances of the operational accident in April which the late Sgt. Eliyahu Drori was killed.

Drori was killed during a routine military operation near the Egyptian border when a shell exploded inside his tank. Three other soldiers were wounded in the accident.

The investigation found that the accident was caused by the tank's deviation from its planned route. When the crew attempted to rotate the turret to prevent the tank from sliding into a stream, a fire broke out in the tank turret as a result of the insertion of an object into the path of the turret's rotation.