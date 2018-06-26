Will Israel build a naval dock for Gazans?

Report says Liberman promoting construction of floating dock in Cyprus that will receive goods intended for Gaza.

Israel will allow the construction of a floating dock on the shores of Cyprus that will receive goods intended for Gaza, Hadashot TV reported on Monday.

According to the report, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman had agreed in principle on the move during a meeting with the Cypriot president last week, with the intention of promoting it quickly.

According to the report, working teams will be set up within two weeks, and within three months the plan will be presented for the construction of the designated floating dock for the benefit of Gaza in Cyprus, which will include an Israeli monitoring mechanism so that Hamas will not use this opening to smuggle weapons and means of terror.

It was also reported that Israel would provide this package of benefits while conveying a message that in response Hamas must release the bodies of the Israeli soldiers and civilians it is holding.

The Hamas terrorist organization, which controls Gaza, has long demanded that a seaport be established in Gaza.

Israel has firmly refused the demand due to the threat of Hamas using the seaport to smuggle in weapons, as the group has constantly been attempting to do even without the port.

Hamas has been holding the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge.

In addition, two Israeli civilians who went missing in Gaza - Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed - are believed to be held by Hamas as well.

A report last week said Hamas had told Egypt it is prepared to make a “comprehensive deal” with Israel that will include returning the Israelis it is holding in Gaza in exchange for the establishment of an airport and seaport.