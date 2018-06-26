Tags:ILTV
Health Ministry fighting smoking
25 percent of the Israeli population over the age of 15 smokes and now the Israeli Health Ministry is trying to bring down the numbers.
Contact Editor
ILTV, 26/06/18 03:34
Stop smoking
iStock
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYHealth Ministry fighting smoking
Health Ministry fighting smoking
25 percent of the Israeli population over the age of 15 smokes and now the Israeli Health Ministry is trying to bring down the numbers.
Contact Editor
ILTV, 26/06/18 03:34
Stop smoking
iStock
Tags:ILTV
top