Charles Krauthammer: A unique voice in our world

Eve Harrow returns to an interview with the columnist who has left a void in world of fake news, of honesty, decency and brilliance.

The Land Of Israel Network,

Charles Krauthammer

Courtesy of Fox News

Eve Harrow was privileged to interview the late Charles Krauthammer, and is now re-airing their conversation.

The passing a few days ago of this great columnist and political commentator has left a void, in our world of partisan and even fake news, of honesty, decency and brilliance.

A man who valued true liberalism and democracy, loved America and was an ardent Zionist, Krauthammer, a rare and precious voice and by all accounts, a true gentleman and mensch, will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.




