Charles Krauthammer: A unique voice in our world

The passing a few days ago of this great columnist and political commentator has left a void, in our world of partisan and even fake news, of honesty, decency and brilliance.

A man who valued true liberalism and democracy, loved America and was an ardent Zionist, Krauthammer, a rare and precious voice and by all accounts, a true gentleman and mensch, will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.