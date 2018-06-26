Who are you, James Comey?

He was a Republican hired by a Democratic President. His recent memoir was a withering condemnation of the man who fired him.

When historians write their versions of Donald Trump’s extraordinary ascent to the Presidency, prominence will surely be given to the former Director of the FBI James Comey.

He was a Republican hired by a Democratic President, whose handling of two key investigations; into Hillary Clinton’s emails and allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, polarized America.

His recent memoir was a withering condemnation of the man who fired him, President Trump.

But has James Comey sullied his own reputation by stepping into America’s political swamp?