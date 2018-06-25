What NASA Has Learned Watching Hurricanes From Space?
Hurricane season is underway, and for the second season, NASA scientists will be able to measure wind speeds through heavy rain from space.
|
What has NASA learned watching hurricanes from space?
Hurricane season is underway, and for the second season, NASA scientists will be able to measure wind speeds through heavy rain from space.
Contact Editor
NPR, 25/06/18 22:43
Hurricane
Reuters
What NASA Has Learned Watching Hurricanes From Space?
Hurricane season is underway, and for the second season, NASA scientists will be able to measure wind speeds through heavy rain from space.
top