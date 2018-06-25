Survey: Likud continues to lead

New poll shows Likud would win 32 seats if elections were held today, while runner up Yesh Atid would receive 18 seats.

A survey published on News 2 Monday night shows that if the elections were held today, the Likud party would win by a wide margin. According to the poll conducted by the Madgam institute, the Likud would receive 32 seats.

Under the poll, the Yesh Atid survey would receive 18 seats, the Zionist Union 15, and the joint list 12. The Jewish Home party would weaken to 7 seats, Kulanu would receive 7 Knesset seats, as would United Torah Judaism.

Shas and Yisrael Beiteinu would each grow to 6 seats, and a party led by MK Orly Levi Abecassis would receive 5 seats.

The poll also raised the question of the distribution of seats in the elections if a new party, headed by former chief of staff Benny Gantz, competes in the elections.

In such a situation, the Likud party would win 28 seats, Yesh Atid would win 14 seats, Benny Gantz's party would receive 13 seats, and the Joint List would win 12 seats.

The Zionist Union would see its representation drop to 10 seats in such a scenario. The Jewish Home, United Torah Judaism and Kulanu would receive 7 seats each, Yisrael Beiteinu, Meretz and Shas would receive 6 mandates each.

In response to the question of who is most qualified to be prime minister today, 34% responded that the most qualified candidate for the post is Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. 13% thought that Benny Gantz was the most qualified person for the job, 9% said that Moshe Kahlon was the most qualified. Naftali Bennet received 3%. Avi Gabai also received 3%. 22% of the respondents said that none of the candidates on the list are suitable to be prime minister.