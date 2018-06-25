Regev disclaims responsibility, accuses Kahlon

Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev responded to a letter from 76 bereaved families calling to cancel support and approval of the film Born in Deir Yassin to be nominated for the Ophir Prize ceremony, claiming it conveys a message that "IDF soldiers are war criminals".

"I read your letter and identify fully. I agree with the need to stop supporting cultural institutions that rely on the public coffers and/or on the public stage, whether in prizes or in any other way, to support performances, films, or other events that adopt a pro-Palestinian narrative," Regev wrote to the bereaved parents.

She noted the Culture Ministry does not provide budgets for such films, "But the fact that the Academy of Film and Television has decided to place it as a candidate for the Ophir Prize is a certificate of bankruptcy for the Finance Minister, who has sole authority to prevent or diminish support.

"I've repeatedly turned to the Finance Minister on these issues of using the public stage to sanctify the proverbial 'thousand and one Arabian nights' stories that ostensibly humiliate the IDF and demonize the country. Such complaints were made by those who watched the film.

"I'm happy that you'll join and strengthen my appeals to the Finance Minister," said Regev, adding that "this disgraceful and humiliating use of the public stage must be stopped."

B'Tzalmo Organization Director Shai Glick, which is accompanying the bereaved families, welcomed the Minister's letter.

"It's inconceivable that the Finance Minister would continue denouncing the Nakba Law yet not deny funding to any body that defames Israel or hosts events calling for violence and terror."