Judges won't hear anti-SSA marriage florist case

Court for now will not decide whether business owners may refuse on religious grounds to comply with laws favoring certain people.

The Supreme Court is ordering Washington courts to reconsider the case of a florist who refused to provide services for the "wedding" of two men because of her religious objection to same-gender marriage, reported the Associated Press.

The injunction means the court for now will not decide whether business owners may refuse on religious grounds to comply with laws that favor certain people.

The court confronted but ultimately passed over the issue in a recent ruling for a Colorado baker who also objected to same-gender marriage on religious grounds. The court ruled in that case that the Colorado Civil Rights Commission expressed anti-religious bias in violation of the baker's constitutional rights. Washington courts will review the florist's case for similar components.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said the recent Supreme Court ruling will have no effect on the case against Baronelle Stutzman and her Arlene's Flowers store in Richland, Washington, said AP.

But Kristen Waggoner, who represents Stutzman as the Alliance Defending Freedom's senior counsel, said Attorney General Ferguson "pursued unprecedented measures to punish Barronelle not just in her capacity as a business owner but also .. in her personal capacity."