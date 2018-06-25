Court discusses release of minor held in Duma affair

Lod court discusses possible release of minor suspected of role in arson death of 3 people after confessions thrown out over torture.

The Central District Court in Lod on Monday discussed the release of the minor who was accused of involvement in the arson attack in Duma in which three people were killed.

The hearing took place after the court last week threw out the confessions extracted from the minor through torture during his interrogation by the Shin Bet.

After the decision, his attorneys, Adi Keidar of the Honenu organization and Tzion Amir appealed to the court with an urgent request for his release.

"We submitted an urgent request to the court to order the release of the minor," said attorney Keidar at the beginning of the hearing. "We believe that after two and a half years in detention, in which the Supreme Court has ordered time after time that at the end of the trial procedures, there would be a new discussion of his detention, specially given the very relevant decision. And I recall that the court clearly determined that the improper measures taken against him, the severe violence that harmed him, his soul, his body, violated his rights and his dignity."

"All of these things show that he has to be released. I believe that all these things will cause him to be brought out soon and to open a new page," added Kedar.