Sweden: Court sentences 3 men for synagogue arson

A court in Goteborg, Sweden, on Monday sentenced three men for throwing firebombs at a local synagogue in attempts to set it on fire.
The arson attempt occurred in December 2017 and damaged a vehicle parked outside the synagogue.
Though the firebomb-throwing mob numbered approximately 20 Muslims, only three were arrested.
One of the suspects received 15 months in prison, while the others received two years.
One suspect is a Palestinian Authority Arab, the second is Gazan, and the third is Syrian.
The Gazan, a 22-year-old, had applied for asylum. His application was rejected and he is scheduled for deportation after the completion of his sentence.
The other two suspects hold Swedish residency permits.