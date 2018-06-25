Sweden: Court sentences 3 men for synagogue arson

Swedish court sentences three Muslim men arrested for firebombing synagogue in 2017.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Police outside synagogue in Gothenburg, Sweden
Reuters

A court in Goteborg, Sweden, on Monday sentenced three men for throwing firebombs at a local synagogue in attempts to set it on fire.

The arson attempt occurred in December 2017 and damaged a vehicle parked outside the synagogue.

Though the firebomb-throwing mob numbered approximately 20 Muslims, only three were arrested.

One of the suspects received 15 months in prison, while the others received two years.

One suspect is a Palestinian Authority Arab, the second is Gazan, and the third is Syrian.

The Gazan, a 22-year-old, had applied for asylum. His application was rejected and he is scheduled for deportation after the completion of his sentence.

The other two suspects hold Swedish residency permits.




