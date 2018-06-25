Moroccan migrant arrested in Spain over anti-Semitic hate speech

Spanish authorities arrested an illegal immigrant from Morocco allegedly for inciting on social media hatred against Jews.

The 32-year-old man disseminated hate speech “against the Jewish community [of Spain] and generally” on Facebook and YouTube before his arrest earlier this month in the Canary Islands, ABC Canary Islands reported Saturday based on information given by a source in the national police.

The report did not name the suspect, but it did say he that the content he shared had “considerable reach” on Facebook. He had been under investigation since 2017.

Arrests over hate speech are rare in Spain.

In 2016, a Spanish judge recommended the prosecution for incitement to violence of a person who shared on Facebook an Israeli-made music video spoofing Palestinian Authority propaganda.

The No. 1 Court of First Instance and Instruction of Tudela made the recommendation over a man who shared on Facebook a 2014 video titled “Kill All the Jews” by the “Gaza Girls” – a fictional Palestinian Authority girl group invented and headed by Orit Arfa, an Israeli artist and right-wing settler activist.

The suspect was not prosecuted.