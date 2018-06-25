Watch: Surprise marriage proposal at IDF ceremony

An IDF captain on Sunday proposed to his girlfriend at a ceremony marking the end of his term as commander.

IDF Captain Valery Klukov, who serves in the IDF's Kfir Brigade, on Sunday completed his service as the commander of the Brigade's Nachshon Battalion.

Attending the ceremony during which Klukov stepped down from his position and the battalion's new commander was appointed was his girlfriend Tali Kushiner.

After delivering his parting speech, Klukov thanked those who had helped him on his journey, and his soldiers rolled out a purple carpet for Kushiner.

Klukov then proposed to Kushiner, to the sounds of singing and cheering from his soldiers.