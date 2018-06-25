Hamas publishes new photos of Gilad Shalit

'Honoring' twelfth anniversary of former soldier's kidnapping, Hamas publishes 'new' photos from his time in captivity.

The Hamas terror organization on Monday published new photos of former IDF soldier GIlad Shalit.

The photos, published in "honor" of the twelfth anniversary of Shalit's kidnapping, date from the period during which he was held in captivity by Hamas.

Shalit was captured in 2006 in a Hamas attack. He was released in 2011, in exchange for over 1,000 convicted terrorists. Since then, Hamas has promised and carried out additional kidnappings, in efforts to replicate a similar deal.

Some of the freed "Shalit deal" terrorists have continued on to kill additional Israelis.

Later, when describing his kidnapping and captivity, Shalit admitted that he had not paid much attention to the briefing before the patrol, just outside Gaza, in which he was taken captive. "The commander listened, that was enough," he explained.

When he was kidnapped, he said, it did not occur to him to open fire. "I didn’t think of anything. I was in shock."