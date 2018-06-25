Heat wave to hit Israel?

Israel's weather this week is expected to be similar to that of last week, except warmer.

Monday will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures at seasonal average. The heat will be light to moderate in Israel's mountainous regions, and moderate inland and along the coast. The Negev region will experience moderate to heavy heat, while in the Arava and eastern valleys the heat will be heavy.

Monday night will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday will see a slight rise in temperatures.

Wednesday will see an additional rise in temperatures, with the weather becoming warmer and drier than seasonal average. There may be a heat wave, and it may be humid along the coast.

Thursday will see a slight drop in temperatures, but will still be warmer than seasonal average.

The heat wave is expected to break on Friday.