Vehicle of PM's former housekeeper torched

Police suspect arson after vehicle belonging to Manny Naftali burns down outside his home in Afula.

A vehicle belonging to Manny Naftali, the former housekeepers of the Prime Minister's Residence, burned down overnight Sunday in what police are suspecting could have been arson.

At about 1:30 a.m., police arrived at Janusz Korczak Street in Afula after receiving a call about smoke emanating from a vehicle. Firefighters who arrived at the scene extinguished the flames.

Police have launched an investigation.

Naftali on 2016 won a lawsuit against the Netanyahu family and was awarded 170,000 shekels (nearly $43,000) in compensation, after he complained of extensive verbal abuse by the Prime Minister’s wife, Sarah.

He alleged that she had turned over a table and broken kitchenware while shouting at employees, and likewise claimed she summoned workers to the Prime Minister's Residence just to wish her a good night.

In the past year, Naftali has been one of the leaders of the demonstrations taking place every Saturday night near the home of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit in protest of the manner in which he handles the police investigations involving the Prime Minister.