Trump: Expel illegal immigrants 'without judges or court cases'

US President says current immigration system 'unfair' to legal immigrants, immigration should be based on merit.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called for illegal immigrants to be expelled from the US without any judicial involvement.

"We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country," Trump wrote on his Twitter account. "When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents."

He said that America's immigration policies should be based on merit. "Our Immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years! Immigration must be based on merit - we need people who will help to Make America Great Again!"

Last week, Trump signed an executive order ending the separation of illegal immigrant families at the border.

"We’re going to keep families together but we still have to maintain toughness or our country will be overrun by people, by crime, by all of the things that we don’t stand for and that we don’t want,” Trump stated.

The following day, the Trump Administration temporarily suspended the prosecution of parents who illegally cross the border into the US with their children.

The move constituted a shift by the Trump Administration from its 'zero tolerance' policy on illegal immigration.