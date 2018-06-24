Minister of Education and member of the Political Security Cabinet, Naftali Bennett, spoke this morning, Sunday, upon entering the weekly cabinet meeting about the political program promoted by the emissaries of the Trump administration, Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt.



"In the past few days, we have been hearing about some peace proposal that might come from the United States to the region. We will study in depth any proposal that will be brought out of respect and friendship to the United States, which has proven that it views Israel as a national strategic asset."



At the same time, Minister Bennett clarified, "We will certainly insist on the security and national interests of the State of Israel."

In an interview given to the Arabic Al Quds newspaper, quotes of which were published by Reuters on Saturday night, Kushner addressed the “peace plan” being formulated by the US.

Kushner said in the interview he did not “wish to talk about the details of the deal that we’re working on,” but added it would be ready “soon.”

“If President Abbas is ready to go back to the negotiations table, then we are ready to participate in the discussion, but if it’s not the case, then we are going to make the plan public,” he continued.

“I believe that in order to reach an agreement, both parts are going to gain more than they’re giving, and both sides will feel confident that the life of their people will be better decades from today because of the concessions that they’re offering,” said Kushner.