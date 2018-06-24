A new candidate for mayor of Jerusalem

After less than a term in the Knesset, Kulanu MK Rachel Azaria is already looking to next job. 'Returning to work for J'lem - from J'lem.'

MK Rachel Azaria (Kulanu) announced today, Sunday, her candidacy for mayor of Jerusalem, Yediot Aharonot reported.



Azaria joins a list of candidates that includes, among others, Minister for Jerusalem Affairs Zeev Elkin, former Deputy Mayor Ofer Berkowitz and city councilman Moshe Leon, who last time almost beat incumbent Nir Barkat.



Azaria, 41, formerly deputy mayor to Barkat, is the first woman to run for mayor of Jerusalem.

"I was born in Jerusalem and this is the city where I chose to live and raise my children," she explained to Yediot Aharonot. "I entered politics for Jerusalem, when the city was not easy and the negative migration was at its peak. I was called to the flag, and I responded. I served as a council member and deputy mayor, with the city and its residents always in front of my eyes. Over the years I acted a lot on behalf of working families, city planning, the establishment of schools and promoting education in Jerusalem, and I continued to work for the benefit of the city from the Knesset as well.”

"When Moshe Kahlon called on me to join the Kulanu party, I was happy for the privilege, the trust and the opportunity to act for the citizens of Israel as a member of the Knesset and chairman of the reform committee, and for this right I thank Moshe with all my heart. Now, with more experience and public roles, I am returning to work for Jerusalem - out of Jerusalem. I pledge to continue to act with the same determination, sensitivity and mission in the future," added MK Azaria.