Erekat: US trying to bring down Palestinian Authority

PLO official says goal of US-initiated peace plan is to undermine Palestinian Authority, sideline UNRWA.

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) official Saeb Erekat on Saturday told the Voice of Palestine that the US is trying to "bring down the Palestinian Authority (PA)" in Judea and Samaria, Wafa reported.

"The goal behind this is to sustain the coup and keep Gaza separated from the West Bank on the way to creating a mini-state in Gaza while bringing down the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank," he said, blaming the US for "destabilizing" and "creating confusion" in the PA.

Erekat also claimed the US is trying to make UNRWA extraneous by "proposing direct aid to the countries hosting the Palestinian refugees and sideline the UN agency."

"On top of this, they are planning financial aid to the Gaza Strip worth one billion dollars for projects, also separate from UNRWA and under the title of solving a humanitarian crisis. All this is actually aimed at liquidating the issue of the Palestinian refugees."

A spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday said the US peace plan ignores "Palestinian rights" and will not succeed, the PA's Wafa news agency reported.

The spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeinah, said the US should "abandon the illusion of creating false facts and falsifying history to make the deal possible."

"A solution to the conflict is only possible with the Palestinian people and their national leadership, supported by their Arab brethren as a whole and their governments," he emphasized.