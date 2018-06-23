Ramming attack near Beit Lechem

IDF confirms three soldiers injured in ramming attack, troops are searching for terrorist.

A car ramming incident occurred Saturday night adjacent to the Palestinian Authority (PA) village of Husan, west of Beit Lechem (Bethlehem), the IDF reported.

EMS volunteers from United Hatzalah treated three pedestrians, one man and two women, who were lightly injured.

IDF forces are working to evacuate the victims, all of whom are fully conscious.

It appears that the attack occurred within Husan.

According to initial reports, the ramming attack was carried out by a PA truck, and the driver escaped on foot.

In a statement, the IDF said, "Over the last hour, a Palestinian driver attempted to run over IDF troops during a security patrol in the village of Husan, northwest of Bethlehem."

"Three soldiers were lightly injured and were given medical treatment at the scene. They were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

"IDF troops are searching the area for the suspect. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated."

United Hatzalah Volunteers treat ramming attack victims in Husan