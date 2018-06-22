Hazan presents: The full selfie

MK Hazan publishes video showing the moments before he took a selfie with Trump during his visit to Israel.

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) on Friday published a video showing the moments before he took a selfie with U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to Israel last year.

Hazan drew the ire of senior Israeli leaders when he cut across from the back row of a line of coalition members greeting Trump at Ben Gurion Airport and snuck in the selfie.

While the president appeared unfazed by the sudden departure from diplomatic decorum, the incident outraged Israeli officials who called the incident “a scandal”. Following the incident, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu ordered the Foreign Ministry to have the traditional presentation of the Cabinet to foreign leaders dropped from the welcoming ceremony for state visits.

"They said I pushed, they said I forced, they claimed I coerced - so much fake news only because it hurt the jerks to show support, but as always, there is only one truth and it is stronger than anything else," Hazan tweeted on Friday.

"On the occasion of International Selfie Day that took place yesterday and as I promised, watch the fill video behind the presidential selfie that drove the country crazy...and thanks to my dear friend Trump for the compliment," he added.

