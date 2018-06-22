White House: North Korea still an 'extraordinary threat'

White House informs Congress that North Korea remains an “unusual and extraordinary threat” and thus sanctions should be kept in place.

The White House announced on Friday that North Korea remains an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the United States.

In a routine notice to Congress, the Trump administration described the threat as reasoning for keeping sanctions in place on North Korea.

“The existence and risk of proliferation of weapons-usable fissile material on the Korean Peninsula and the actions and policies of the Government of North Korea continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States,” the notice read, according to The Hill.

The move follows last week’s summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

During the summit, the two reportedly invited each other to visit the United States and North Korea respectively.

Following their 45-minute meeting, Trump and Kim sat down for a signing ceremony, putting their signatures to a document both sides described as “historic”, without revealing any details.

After the signing, Trump held a press conference at which he said the agreement included a commitment to achieve total denuclearization of Korea, with promises to pursue “vigorous negotiations” to that end.

Friday’s statement comes a week after Trump, upon returning from the summit in Singapore, tweeted that Pyongyang “no longer” posed a nuclear threat.

