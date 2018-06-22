Netanyahu on charges against Sara: "Record-breaking absurdity"

"For the first time in history, the wife of a leader is indicted over food and hot meal trays."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reacted today (Friday) to the indictment of his wife, Sara, on charges of fraud with aggravated circumstances and breach of public trust in the “Prepared Food Affair”.

In a video uploaded to Facebook, the Prime Minister said: "For the first time in history, the wife of a leader is indicted over food and hot meal trays."

"The most absurd thing about this indictment is that it is based on an illegal directive," he accused. "Five days after I entered office as prime minister in 2009, three unauthorized officials established a special directive. But they had not received the approval required by law, from the Knesset's Finance Committee, which is the only one that decides these things. It says that the state pays for the household expenses of the prime minister and his family in the Prime Minister's Residence, just like in the President's Residence."

"So what we're talking about here is an illegal directive," he continued. "A charge sheet that is based on an illegal directive will not hold water."

"But this absurdity is not keeping me from dealing with the truly important matters for our country and for you," he assured his followers. "This is why I met today with President Trump's emissaries. A very important meeting for our country's security and for its future."