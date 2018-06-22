Jerusalem: Religious, secular, support candidate Moshe Lion

New poll shows non-haredi residents of Jerusalem believe Moshe Lion to be best candidate for mayor.

A new survey conducted by the Smith Institute showed that non-haredi residents of Jerusalem believe that Moshe Lion is the best mayoral candidate for the city.

Municipal elections are scheduled for October.

The survey included 500 men and women from various sectors of the city, excluding the haredi sector. It showed that were elections to be held today, Lion would receive 25% support, with candidate Ofer Berkowitz coming in second with 21% support.

Environmental Protection Minister Ze'ev Elkin (Likud), who is also running for mayor of Jerusalem, would take third place with 16% support, followed by Yosi Havilio with 7% and Avi Salman with 3%.

When the choices were Lion or Elkin, Lion received 37% support and Elkin received 26%. Given a choice of Lion or Berkowitz, 35% chose Lion, and 29% chose Berkowitz.