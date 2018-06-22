Temperatures to rise in central, southern Israel

Israel's rainy season seems to have ended with the official start of summer.

Friday's weather will be clear or partly cloudy, with temperatures rising in Israel's inland areas and across the south. Friday afternoon will see stronger winds in southern Israel, with a chance of haze. In the coastal regions and lowlands, the heat will be moderately heavy, while the Negev will see moderate to heavy heat, and the eastern valleys and Arava region will have heavy to severe heat.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with pleasant weather. Temperatures will drop slightly, becoming seasonal average. The heat will be moderate to heavy in the Negev, Arava and eastern valleys, moderate in the coastal region and lowlands, and light to moderate in the mountains.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and pleasant, with no significant change in temperatures, which will remain at seasonal average.

Monday will be partly cloudy and pleasant, with a slight rise in temperatures in southern Israel and the country's inland regions.