Civil Administration freezes construction in Judea, Samaria

The Civil Administration Committee announced new strikes, effectively freezing the construction of 1,300 housing units in Judea and Samaria.

According to Reshet Bet, the strike will begin on Sunday.

Currently, there are 31 homes planned for Hevron, 120 for Nofim, 166 for Alei Zahav , and 107 for Peduel.

A committee meeting to discuss opposition to the plans will also be canceled, due to a breakdown in relations between Civil Administration workers and the Finance Ministry.

Jewish Home MK Bezalel Smotrich responded by saying that a bill he submitted to close the Civil Administration would solve the workers' problems and prevent harm to Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria.

"The service given to residents will be much better, and the Civil Administration employees will be absorbed into the various government ministries, giving them salaries like any other government worker," he said.