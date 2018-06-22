Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer passes away

Longtime Fox News contributor passes away at the age of 68, just weeks after revealing he is in the final stages of cancer.

Longtime Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer passed away on Thursday at the age of 68.

Krauthammer, a Pulitzer Prize winner and best-selling author, wrote a heartbreaking letter to colleagues, friends and viewers on June 8 in which he revealed he is in the final stages of cancer, and has just weeks left to live.

“I have been uncharacteristically silent these past ten months. I had thought that silence would soon be coming to an end, but I’m afraid I must tell you now that fate has decided on a different course for me,” he wrote.

“Recent tests have revealed that the cancer has returned. There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly. My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over,” he added.

In recent years, Krauthammer was best known for his nightly appearance as a panelist on Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier” and as a commentator on various Fox News shows.

Krauthammer was born in New York in 1950, and grew up in Montreal. His father, Shulim Krauthammer, was Austro-Hungarian and his mother, Thea, was born in Belgium. His parents met in Cuba.

Both of Krauthammer’s parents were Orthodox Jews, and he and his brother were educated at a Hebrew school. Before going to Harvard Medical School, Krauthammer attended McGill University, and Oxford, where he met his wife, Robyn. He is survived by his wife and son, Daniel.