What will attract more immigrants to Israel?

Certain things brought on Aliyah may be crucial in the process of adjustment.

Contact Editor
Dr. Sam Minskoff,

New olim from Brazil arrive in Israel
New olim from Brazil arrive in Israel
Zed Films

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the impact and importance in packing and bringing those things that are a comfort to the new immigrant coming on Aliyah.



Loading....




Tags:Aliyah Time




top