

Bye bye Human Rights Council Ari Abramowitz & Jeremy Gimpel explore the consequences of the US withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council. Contact Editor The Land Of Israel Network,

Hillel Maeir/TPS US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley In this powerful and entertaining episode, Ari Abramowitz and Jeremy Gimpel explore the consequences of the US withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council, share the trials and tribulations of moving out to the mountain, and reveal the epic transformation occurring in the hearts and minds of the Jewish People.













top