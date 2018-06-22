Hamas' money exchange company blacklisted as terror organization

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Thursday signed a special order declaring the “Hamad Company for Money Exchange in Gaza” a terrorist organization.

According to information collected by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) in recent months, the company and its owners are significantly and uniquely assisting the Hamas terrorist organization.

The company, which operates in Gaza, serves as a key element in Hamas' financing system and is run by a senior Hamas operative.

The intelligence information indicated that the exchange company is in fact a "shadow organization" for Hamas, supporting and funding its actions.

"Hamad Money Exchange is one of Hamas' financing channels. Declaring it a terrorist organization will harm its ability to work with financial institutions around the world. This is another step among many that we are taking to harm Hamas' sources of funding, and we hope that other countries will act in a similar way and close the tap that finances terror against the State of Israel," Liberman said.