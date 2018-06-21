Two seriously wounded in Yavneh home invasion, shooting

Gunman broke into apartment in city of Yavneh, shot man and pregnant woman. Police searching for shooter.

Two people were shot and seriously wounded Thursday evening in a home invasion in the city of Yavneh in central Israel.

The incident occurred on Hashunit Street, when a man armed with a firearm broke into an apartment, then shot a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old pregnant woman.

Police have launched a manhunt for the shooter.

Investigators opened a probe into the shooting. No details regarding the nature of the incident have yet been released.

MDA emergency first responders were called to the scene of the shooting and treated the two victims before evacuating them to a local hospital for further treatment. They are listed in serious condition.

“When we got into the apartment, we saw a 27-year-old man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso, and a woman, about 24 years old, who had sustained wounds to her limbs,” said MDA paramedic Alon Malma.

“We provided life-saving medical treatment, including bandaging the wounds and stopping the bleeding. We then evacuated them to a hospital while continuing to provide medical treatment. They were conscious, and are in serious condition.”