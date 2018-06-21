Hundreds protest: 'Ask forgiveness from Yemenite families'

Hundreds of people demonstrated Thursday evening outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem to mark the Awareness Day for the Yemenite Children Affair.

The demonstrators demanded that the government recognize the Yemenite children's case as a crime and do everything possible to heal the wounds of the families.

The initiators of the demonstration called for the State of Israel to conduct direct, transparent and sincere talks with the families and with civil society organizations in order to repair and heal the bleeding wound.

Amram general manager Naama Katin told Arutz Sheva that "our demand is clear and it is first of all to recognize this affair as a crime and of course the open cases and graves. There is still no official who had said that a crime has occurred here and the state takes responsibility. It is not too late to correct this and ask forgiveness from the families."