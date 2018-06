'According to Foreign Sources' Military commentator Amos Harel discusses Israel's security situation. Will terror kites spark the next Mideast war? Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

REUTERS/Amir Cohen A terror kite over gaza border Amos Harel has been covering Israel’s wars for the past three decades. Hear what it’s like being a military correspondent in one of the world’s most contentious spots, whether terror kites will ignite the next Mideast conflict and whether peace could put him out of business.













top