26-year-old construction worker wins big at Israel lottery

The latest winner of the Israel lottery set a new record for the fastest claim on a winning ticket this week.

On Wednesday, the latest winner of Israel’s lottery showed up at 8:00 a.m. to the Mifal Hapayis (Israel Lotto) payment department’s office to register his winning ticket, after having won the lottery the night before.

The winner, a 26-year-old construction worker from the Sharon district in central Israel, bought four lottery numbers on Tuesday for 11.60 shekels ($3.20). One of the numbers won Tuesday night’s grand prize of 22 million shekels ($6.08 million).

“I saw how big the prize was, and I decided to try my luck. I sent in four numbers, choosing them randomly. And luck happened to be with me.”

“I couldn’t sleep the whole night afterwards, I was so excited. After not sleeping the entire night, I decided to leave home at 6:00 a.m. to get to the Mifal Hapayis office as early as possible to register my win and then finally get home and get to sleep.”

With his new fortune, the winner, who currently rents an apartment, said he would buy a home.

“I’ll invest the money wisely.”