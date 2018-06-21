Egyptian president lobbies Trump admin on Palestinian statehood

President Sisi meets with Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt to discuss prospects for Mideast peace, reiterates support for 2-state solution.

US President Donald Trump's adviser Jared Kushner and special envoy Jason Greenblatt met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday to discuss the Israeli-Arab peace process.

Sisi told the US diplomats, who are touring the region in a bid to revive long-stalled talks, that Egypt supports a "just and comprehensive settlement" to the conflict.

He argued in favor of a "two-state solution on the 1967 borders with eastern Jerusalem as the capital of the state of Palestine," Sisi said in a statement.

Trump's administration sparked anger across the Arab world in December by recognizing Jerusalem as capital of the Jewish state.

The Palestinian leadership responded by freezing all contacts with US officials.

In May, Washington moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The White House said Thursday that Kushner and Greenblatt had discussed increasing cooperation between the United States and Egypt.

They also talked about "the need to facilitate humanitarian relief to Gaza, and the Trump administration's efforts to facilitate peace between the Israelis and Palestinians", it said.

Sisi's office said he had told them Egypt maintains "ongoing contacts with the parties concerned to advance efforts to revive negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis."

He also pointed to Egypt's efforts to promote reconciliation between the Fatah movement of Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas and the Hamas terror group which controls Gaza.

Kushner and Greenblatt met Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman on Tuesday before visiting Riyadh to meet Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

They are reported to be planning visits to Israel and Qatar.