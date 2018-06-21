UNESCO not to discuss Jerusalem in Bahrain

An Israeli diplomatic effort succeeded once again in postponing the discussion of UNESCO's proposal to declare the severing of ties between the Jewish people and Jerusalem and Hevron.

This is a significant achievement because the discussions will take place in the Gulf emirate of Bahrain. It should be noted that following the agreement to remove the draft resolution, the ambassadors of the United States and the European Union announced that they did not intend to come to Bahrain.

In Jerusalem it was decided in advance not to send an Israeli representative to Bahrain, mainly because of the sensitive location.

Israel's Ambassador to UNESCO, Carmel Shama Hacohen, explained that Israel preferred to find the right way to remove the proposal from the agenda, without making any media noise.

"The only way to achieve and change things on sensitive issues like the holy places in Jerusalem is through dialogue and understanding, just as it was this week at the meeting between the prime minister and the Jordanian king in Amman," said Shama Hacohen.

He noted that Israel is about to complete an entire year without witnessing the approval of anti-Israel proposals in UNESCO, and that, as a result, it must reconsider its departure from the organization. "All the agreements to be implemented in practice will be completed in an unprecedented manner - an entire year without any anti-Israel resolutions at UNESCO. This is a move that had already begun before the announcement of the departure of the United States and Israel from the organization. I intend to recommend to the Government of Israel just before my mission ends here [that they reconsider the decision to leave UNESCO], and my replacement will be able to reassess the decision to leave the organization on December 31 in coordination with the United States "