Congratulations to Bennett: Son celebrates Bar Mitzvah at Kotel

Yoni, Education Minister's eldest son, celebrates Bar Mitzvah at Western Wall today. 'The most Jewish place."

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Bennett and son at Kotel
Bennett and son at Kotel
Western Wall Heritage Fund

Education Minister Naftali Bennett's son Yoni celebrated his Bar Mitzvah today at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, where he was called to the Torah.

Speaking at the occasion, Bennett said, "I came with my eldest son Yoni and we celebrated his Bar Mitzvah. Yoni read from the Torah."

"It's the most Jewish and most special place," Bennett said of the site. "Above is the Temple Mount, below is the Western Wall. The place of the Jews."

"Congratulations," he told his son.



Tags:Bar mitzvah, Naftali Bennett




