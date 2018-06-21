Haredi camp counselor killed in car accident

Rabbi Reuven Chaim Beiler, father of ten who served as counselor in US haredi camp, killed in road accident.

In haredi communities in the United States, many tend to camp and vacation in the spacious mountainous bungalow colony areas of Upstate New York.

Last night, a horrific tragedy took place when Rabbi Reuven Chaim Beiler, father of ten who served as a camp counselor in one of the largest haredi institutions, was injured in a road accident and later died of his wounds.

Local media reported the accident was frontal and the deceased had no chance of surviving the collision.

Yeshiva World News reported that rescue forces had to cut through the vehicle's metal for several minutes to reach the rabbi. After being extracted, he was rushed to the hospital but did not survive the injury.