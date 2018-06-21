Former head of Home Front Command Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Eisenberg spoke on Thursday to Army Radio about the kite terror Hamas is waging against Israel



Eisenberg criticized the defense establishment. "We underestimated this issue when it began. It could and should have been treated differently."



The senior officer added, "There is no reason to fear entering Gaza. If Hamas continues to escalate, it will find the IDF inside the Gaza Strip. Summer is a great time for us. "

In the past two days, the IDF has seen a decrease in the number of kites that have caused fires: from 20 to 30 incendiary kites or balloons a day last week to 4 or 5 in the past two days.



Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said yesterday during a ceremony at Training Base 1, "I have only three words for Hamas - it was a mistake," referring to the barrage of rockets shot by Hamas into southern Israel the previous morning.



Less than an hour later Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri responded with a Tweet: "We are saying to Liberman in three words - do not misunderstand our patience."