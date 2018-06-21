Home of terrorist who carried out ramming attack demolished

IDF forces demolish home of terrorist who murdered Ziv Daus and Netanel Kahalani.

IDF forces, together with Border Police officers and the Civil Administration, demolished overnight Wednesday the residence of the terrorist Alaa Kabha in the city of Barta'a.

The apartment of the terrorist that was demolished is located on one of the floors in a residential building.

The terrorist carried out the ramming attack near Mevo Dotan on March 16, 2018, in which Captain Ziv Daus and Sergeant Netanel Kahalani were murdered.

Several weeks ago, the Supreme Court rejected the petition filed by Kabha’s family against the demolition order issued for the home.