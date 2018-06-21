Jay Shapiro claims that the essential character of American Jews, other than the Orthodox, is that they are political liberals whose support of the Democratic Party is stronger than their attachment to the Jewish state.
Trump effect: The growing gaps in Israel-Diaspora relations
Jay Shapiro thinks that attitudes toward President Trump are signs of the growing gap between Israel and American Jews.
Jay Shapiro, 21/06/18 07:02
