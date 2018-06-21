Greenblatt blasts both Hamas and the PA

Trump's special envoy criticizes Hamas for continued attacks on Israel, rejects PA claims that the U.S. is causing rifts among PA Arabs.

Jason Greenblatt, President Donald Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations, criticized both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority (PA) in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

“Hamas continues to fail the Palestinians of Gaza – arson kites and balloons and many mortar and rocket attacks directed against Israelis. How can the international community help when murderous Hamas leaders continue to squander the resources of Gaza? The people deserve better,” he wrote in one tweet.

Greenblatt then went on to blast Hamas and the PA for their claims that the U.S. is seeking to divide the PA-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria and Gaza.

“And now, Hamas and the PA, who have been fighting one another for over a decade, are each cynically claiming that the US is trying to divide Gaza and the West Bank, instead of acknowledging that we are trying to help the Palestinians in Gaza. What hypocrisy,” he wrote.

Greenblatt and Trump’s son-in-law and special adviser Jared Kushner are currently visiting the region as the Trump administration prepares to present its peace proposal for Israel and the PA.

The two, who have already met Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, will also visit Israel, Egypt and Qatar but are not slated to not visit Ramallah or meet any PA officials.

PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas has refused to consider the Trump administration an honest broker for peace negotiations with Israel since Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last December.

PA officials have repeatedly rejected the Trump administration’s peace proposal, claiming it has been coordinated with Israel.

Abbas’ spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh last week said that Greenblatt and Kushner are promoting a "meaningless plan" and "will achieve nothing.”

He also criticized the U.S. for what he said were attempts to "divide the Gaza strip from the West Bank under humanitarian pretexts."